Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich preview – UEFA Champions League Final | 23 August 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The Most Unique Goals in Premier League History
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich preview – UEFA Champions League Final | 23 August 2020
Action from the UEFA Champions League final as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich meet in Lisbon, Portugal. PSG are appearing in their first ever final in this competition.