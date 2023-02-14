Paris Saint Germain v Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 14 Febuary 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Source 3Next page Previous Video UEFA Champions League Highlights – 15 February 2023 Next Video Milan v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 14 Febuary 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Highlights – 15 February 2023 286 icon Watch LaterAdded Milan v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 14 Febuary 2023 366 icon Watch LaterAdded Borussia Dortmund’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 537 icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 560 icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 673 icon Watch LaterAdded PSG’s road to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 524