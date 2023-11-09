Home Highlights (UK Only) Paquetá Pounces For Hammers! ⚒️ | West Ham 1-0 Olympiakos | Europa League Group Stage Highlights

Paquetá Pounces For Hammers! ⚒️ | West Ham 1-0 Olympiakos | Europa League Group Stage Highlights

Paquetá Pounces For Hammers! ⚒️ | West Ham 1-0 Olympiakos | Europa League Group Stage Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool: Jarell Quansah DENIED last-gap equaliser after VAR review 😲 | Europa League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

West Ham moved a step closer to reaching the Europa League knockout stages with a narrow victory over Olympiakos at London Stadium.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/
Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/

Previous Video
Watkins Wins It! 🤩 | Aston Villa 2-1 AZ Alkmaar | Europa Conference League Group Stage Highlights

Watkins Wins It! 🤩 | Aston Villa 2-1 AZ Alkmaar | Europa Conference League Group Stage Highlights

Next Video
Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool: Jarell Quansah DENIED last-gap equaliser after VAR review 😲 | Europa League

Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool: Jarell Quansah DENIED last-gap equaliser after VAR review 😲 | Europa League

Related videos

Top