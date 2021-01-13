Palmeiras v River Plate Full Match – Copa Libertadores | 12 January 2021
Watch full coverage as Brazilian side Palmeiras progress to the final of the Copa Libertadores after Argentina’s River Plate were denied a goal and two penalties in the second leg of the semi-final in Sao Paulo.