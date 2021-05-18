Home Leagues League One Oxford United v Blackpool Highlights – League One Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg
Oxford United v Blackpool Highlights – League One Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg
Oxford United v Blackpool Highlights – League One Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg

Watch how Blackpool recorded a 3-0 lead to take back to Bloomfield Road in the first leg of the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

