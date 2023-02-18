Home Leagues Serie A Osimhen’s unreal goal | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 23 | Serie A 2022/23

Osimhen’s unreal goal | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 23 | Serie A 2022/23

Osimhen’s unreal goal | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 23 | Serie A 2022/23
Motherwell Upset Hearts To Secure Vital Points | Premiership Matchweek 27 Round Up | cinch SPFL

The best 5 goals of round 23 | Serie A 2022/23

1. Victor Osimhen | Sassuolo-Napoli 0-2 | 0-2 (33′)
2. Henrikh Mkhitaryan | Inter-Udinese 3-1 | 2-1 (73′)
3. Angel Di Maria | Spezia-Juventus 0-2 | 0-2 (66′)
4. Riccardo Orsolini | Sampdoria-Bologna 1-2 | 1-2 (90′)
5. Emanuele Valeri | Torino-Cremonese 1-2 | 1-2 (74′)

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

