Home Leagues Serie A Orsolini scores a beautiful curler | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 30 | Serie A 2023/24

Orsolini scores a beautiful curler | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 30 | Serie A 2023/24

Orsolini scores a beautiful curler | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 30 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BEST GOALS in March I Musiala, Wirtz, Olmo or…? – Goal of the Month!

Cancel

The best 5 goals of round 30 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Alexis Saelemaekers | Bologna-Salernitana 3-0 | 2-0 (44′)
2. Federico Bonazzoli | Cagliari-Verona 1-1 | 0-1 (30′)
3. Riccardo Orsolini | Bologna-Salernitana 3-0 | 1-0 (14′
4. Alfred Duncan | Fiorentina-Milan 1-2 | 1-1 (50′)
5. Gianluca Scamacca | Napoli-Atalanta 0-3 | 0-2 (45′)

#TopGoals #cryptocom #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Ødegaard insists Arsenal are more mature under unbelievable Mikel Arteta 🔴

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Ødegaard insists Arsenal are more mature under unbelievable Mikel Arteta 🔴

Next Video
BEST GOALS in March I Musiala, Wirtz, Olmo or…? – Goal of the Month!

BEST GOALS in March I Musiala, Wirtz, Olmo or…? – Goal of the Month!

Related videos

Top