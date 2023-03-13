OPEN TRAINING! | Man City v RB Leipzig | UEFA Champions League

Watch the first team be out through their paces ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg tie at home to RB Leipzig.

With the scores level at 1-1- on aggregate following the first leg three weeks ago, it’s all to play for at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!