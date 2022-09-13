Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL OPEN TRAINING! | Man City v Borussia Dortmund | Champions League

OPEN TRAINING! | Man City v Borussia Dortmund | Champions League

OPEN TRAINING! | Man City v Borussia Dortmund | Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Beto turns the game on its head | Every Goal | Round 6 | Serie A 2022/23

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Man City hosted their open training session ahead of the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
ucl-560×292

Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 13 September 2022

Next Video
Beto turns the game on its head | Every Goal | Round 6 | Serie A 2022/23

Beto turns the game on its head | Every Goal | Round 6 | Serie A 2022/23

Related videos

Top