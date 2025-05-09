One Summer Signing To Take Your Club To The Next Level! 🔄 | The Lowdown

Hello and welcome back to The Lowdown, where today Dougie Critchley and Michael McCubbin are joined by Pete Smith to scout one signing to take your club to the next level.

With the race for Champions League football hotting up, we recommend one signing for each of Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest to keep them in contention next season. Should Newcastle look to sign Dean Huijsen or Takefusa Kubo? Is Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi or Antonio Silva the answer to Chelsea’s centre back woes? Could Randal Kolo Muani be the answer for Unai Emery if Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford leave Aston Villa? And would James McAtee be interested in a move to Nottingham Forest?

Timecodes

00:00 Dean Huijsen To Newcastle

12:00 Takefusa Kubo To Newcastle

17:41 Antonio Silva To Chelsea

24:11 Ezri Konsa To Chelsea

32:40 Emanuel Emegha To Nottingham Forest

39:28 James McAtee To Nottingham Forest

50:38 Samu Aghehowa To Aston Villa

58:00 Randal Kolo Muani To Aston Villa

