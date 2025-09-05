Once a Blue, always a Blue 🩵 | Edersons Manchester City Goodbye

In this emotional farewell interview, Ederson reflects on his incredible journey with Manchester City.

From the moment he first arrived to becoming one of the most iconic goalkeepers in the club’s history. Reliving the highs of lifting multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the Champions League, while also opening up about the challenges, sacrifices, and growth he experienced both on and off the pitch.

Ederson speaks about his bond with teammates, the trust of the coaching staff, and the unwavering support of City fans around the world who embraced him from day one.

As he looks ahead to the next chapter of his career, he leaves a heartfelt message of gratitude and pride, ensuring his legacy at the Etihad will be remembered for years to come.

A true Man City legend says goodbye, in his own words.

