Oliver Glasner Pre-match Press Conference – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Oliver Glasner gives a press conference ahead of the Community Shield.
Timeline courtesy of Warrior J93
0:00 Intro
0:22 Confident on the Appeal?
1:06 UEFA Decision
2:04 Transfer Window
2:47 Team News Update
4:07 Confident on New Players?
6:16 Frustration
7:13 Eze
7:31 His Future
7:42 Wembley
9:11 Liverpool
10:46 Community Shield
12:24 Nice to focus on a game?
13:19 Would Palace be “hard-done” by UEFA decision?
14:18 How many new Players Glasner wants?
14:53 Doucoure Injury
15:46 Guehi & Eze Futures
17:00 German Questions
20:09 Outro | Please like the video and subscribe!