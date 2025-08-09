Oliver Glasner Pre-match Press Conference – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner gives a press conference ahead of the Community Shield.

Please subscribe, like the video and share wherever you can! https://www.youtube.com/@BeanymanSports2?sub_confirmation=1

**DO NOT copy and re-upload any part of this video anywhere otherwise copyright strikes will be made! You do not have my permission**

I have all the necessary rights to use this footage, my footage is licensed through agencies, please contact me if you’re unsure, you can find my email address on my ‘about’ page.

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BeanymanSports

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@BeanymanSports

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BeanymanSports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeanymanSports

For business enquiries, sponsorships, ads, please contact [email protected]

#crystalpalace #glasner #oliverglasner | Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace press conference today

Timeline courtesy of Warrior J93

0:00 Intro

0:22 Confident on the Appeal?

1:06 UEFA Decision

2:04 Transfer Window

2:47 Team News Update

4:07 Confident on New Players?

6:16 Frustration

7:13 Eze

7:31 His Future

7:42 Wembley

9:11 Liverpool

10:46 Community Shield

12:24 Nice to focus on a game?

13:19 Would Palace be “hard-done” by UEFA decision?

14:18 How many new Players Glasner wants?

14:53 Doucoure Injury

15:46 Guehi & Eze Futures

17:00 German Questions

20:09 Outro | Please like the video and subscribe!