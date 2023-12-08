Odobert Strike & Trafford Heroics Earns Point | HIGHLIGHTS | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley

Wilson Odobert marked his return to the XI with a first half strike to give Burnley the lead before a Simon Adingra equaliser in the 77th minute saw the points shared at the Amex Arena.

As the two sides looked to be heading into the break level, Odobert struck from the edge of the area with a sweet strike to give the Clarets a half time advantage. Brighton grabbed their equalising goal with 13 minutes to play when Adingra headed in at the back post.

Manager Vincent Kompany made three changes from the team that faced Wolves on Tuesday night as Jordan Beyer returned to the XI following his suspension coming into defence for Hjalmar Ekdal with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Wilson Odobert replacing Luca Koleosho and Jacob Bruun Larsen out wide.

Subscribe to the Clarets’ official YouTube channel and hit the bell to be notified for future videos:

➡️ https://www.youtube.com/user/officialburnleyfc?sub_confirmation=1

Find even more videos, as well as live match commentary for Burnley’s 2023/24 Premier League season on Clarets+

➡️ https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/claretsplus