Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Highlights – Pre-season Friendly

Up next

Watch the highlights from Forest’s pre-season fixture against Fiorentina at The City Ground.

SUBSCRIBE NOW! 🔔

Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: @officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: @officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: @officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: @nffc

💻 Visit our website: nottinghamforest.co.uk

📺 Sign up to Forest TV: nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos

#NFFC #NottinghamForest