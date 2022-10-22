Home Full Match Replay Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 22 October 2022

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 22 October 2022

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in the Premier League at City Ground. Liverpool have never won in five previous Premier League away games against Forest.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
BBC Football Focus

BBC Football Focus – 22 October 2022

Related videos

Top