Nottingham Forest v Fulham Highlights – Pre-season Friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur Highlights – Pre-season Friendly
Nottingham Forest v Fulham Highlights – Pre-season Friendly
Highlights of Nottingham Forest’s pre-season friendly against Fulham in the Algarve.
SUBSCRIBE NOW! 🔔
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: @nffc
💻 Visit our website: nottinghamforest.co.uk
📺 Sign up to Forest TV: nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
#NFFC #NottinghamForest