Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 1 January 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 1 January 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 1 January 2023 596 icon Watch LaterAdded Barcelona v Espanyol Full Match – La Liga | 31 December 2022 485 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 31 December 2022 2.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 19:57 Who should Arsenal look to add in the January transfer window? | ESPN FC Extra Time 177.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 09:56 2022 RECAP | Best moments from another memorable year for Man City 34.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:37 A Narrow Defeat | Wolves 0-1 Man United | Highlights 95.3K