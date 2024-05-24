Nottingham Forest EVERY Goal ⚽️ | Premier League 2023/24

Watch every Nottingham Forest goal in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

00:12 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Arsenal (A)

00:35 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Sheffield United (H)

00:58 Chris Wood vs Sheffield United (H)

01:25 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Manchester United (A)

01:50 Willy Boly vs Manchester United (A)

02:14 Anthony Elanga vs Chelsea (A)

02:38 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Burnley (H)

03:11 Nico Domínguez vs Brentford (H)

03:42 Chris Wood vs Luton Town (H)

04:02 Chris Wood vs Luton Town (H)

04:17 Ola Aina vs Aston Villa (H)

04:41 Orel Mangala vs Aston Villa (H)

05:09 Taiwo Awoniyi vs West Ham United (A)

05:30 Anthony Elanga vs West Ham United (A)

06:01 Anthony Elanga vs Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

06:35 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

07:01 Harry Toffolo vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

07:35 Anthony Elanga vs Bournemouth (H)

07:54 Chris Wood vs Bournemouth (H)

08:24 Chris Wood vs Newcastle United (A)

08:52 Chris Wood vs Newcastle United (A)

09:31 Chris Wood vs Newcastle United (A)

10:00 Nico Domínguez vs Manchester United (H)

10:22 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Manchester United (H)

10:45 Danilo vs Brentford (A)

11:13 Chris Wood vs Brentford (A)

11:32 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Arsenal (H)

12:02 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Bournemouth (A)

12:19 Anthony Elanga vs Newcastle United (H)

12:41 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Newcastle United (H)

13:09 Taiwo Awoniyi vs West Ham United (H)

13:33 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs West Ham United (H)

14:00 Moussa Niakhaté vs Aston Villa (A)

14:21 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Aston Villa (A)

14:44 Chris Wood vs Luton Town (A)

15:04 Chris Wood vs Crystal Palace (H)

15:35 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Fulham (H)

16:02 Chris Wood vs Fulham (H)

16:23 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Fulham (H)

16:47 Chris Wood vs Tottenham Hotspur (A)

17:07 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

17:30 Danilo vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

17:56 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Sheffield United (A)

18:22 Ryan Yates vs Sheffield United (A)

18:45 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Sheffield United (A)

19:20 Willy Boly vs Chelsea (H)

19:46 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Chelsea (H)

20:27 Chris Wood vs Burnley (A)

20:56 Chris Wood vs Burnley (A)

