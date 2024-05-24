Nottingham Forest EVERY Goal ⚽️ | Premier League 2023/24

Watch every Nottingham Forest goal in the 2023/24 Premier League season.
00:12 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Arsenal (A)
00:35 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Sheffield United (H)
00:58 Chris Wood vs Sheffield United (H)
01:25 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Manchester United (A)
01:50 Willy Boly vs Manchester United (A)
02:14 Anthony Elanga vs Chelsea (A)
02:38 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Burnley (H)
03:11 Nico Domínguez vs Brentford (H)
03:42 Chris Wood vs Luton Town (H)
04:02 Chris Wood vs Luton Town (H)
04:17 Ola Aina vs Aston Villa (H)
04:41 Orel Mangala vs Aston Villa (H)
05:09 Taiwo Awoniyi vs West Ham United (A)
05:30 Anthony Elanga vs West Ham United (A)
06:01 Anthony Elanga vs Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
06:35 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
07:01 Harry Toffolo vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
07:35 Anthony Elanga vs Bournemouth (H)
07:54 Chris Wood vs Bournemouth (H)
08:24 Chris Wood vs Newcastle United (A)
08:52 Chris Wood vs Newcastle United (A)
09:31 Chris Wood vs Newcastle United (A)
10:00 Nico Domínguez vs Manchester United (H)
10:22 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Manchester United (H)
10:45 Danilo vs Brentford (A)
11:13 Chris Wood vs Brentford (A)
11:32 Taiwo Awoniyi vs Arsenal (H)
12:02 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Bournemouth (A)
12:19 Anthony Elanga vs Newcastle United (H)
12:41 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Newcastle United (H)
13:09 Taiwo Awoniyi vs West Ham United (H)
13:33 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs West Ham United (H)
14:00 Moussa Niakhaté vs Aston Villa (A)
14:21 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Aston Villa (A)
14:44 Chris Wood vs Luton Town (A)
15:04 Chris Wood vs Crystal Palace (H)
15:35 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Fulham (H)
16:02 Chris Wood vs Fulham (H)
16:23 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Fulham (H)
16:47 Chris Wood vs Tottenham Hotspur (A)
17:07 Morgan Gibbs-White vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
17:30 Danilo vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
17:56 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Sheffield United (A)
18:22 Ryan Yates vs Sheffield United (A)
18:45 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Sheffield United (A)
19:20 Willy Boly vs Chelsea (H)
19:46 Callum Hudson-Odoi vs Chelsea (H)
20:27 Chris Wood vs Burnley (A)
20:56 Chris Wood vs Burnley (A)
SUBSCRIBE NOW! 🔔
Follow Nottingham Forest on Ixwnstagram: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: @officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: @nffc
💻 Visit our website: nottinghamforest.co.uk
📺 Sign up to Forest TV: nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
#NFFC #PremierLeague #NottinghamForest