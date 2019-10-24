Home News and Interviews Norwich City v Manchester United – Top 5 Moments

Norwich City v Manchester United – Top 5 Moments

A compilation of the top 5 Norwich City v Manchester United moments in the Premier League. Shinji Kagawa becoming the first Asian player to score a Premier League hat-trick. Cameron Jerome scoring and assisting in a 1-2 victory for Norwich City in 2015. A classic 2-2 draw in December 1993.A compilation of the top 5 Norwich City v Manchester United moments in the Premier League. Shinji Kagawa becoming the first Asian player to score a Premier League hat-trick. Cameron Jerome scoring and assisting in a 1-2 victory for Norwich City in 2015. A classic 2-2 draw in December 1993.

