NORWICH CITY PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Norwich City have been promoted back to the Premier League. Following Swansea City’s 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers and Brentford’s 0-0 draw with Millwall, Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League has been confirmed ahead of tonight’s fixture against AFC Bournemouth