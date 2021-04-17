Home Leagues Championship NORWICH CITY PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
NORWICH CITY PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC Football Focus – 17 April 2021

NORWICH CITY PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Norwich City have been promoted back to the Premier League. Following Swansea City’s 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers and Brentford’s 0-0 draw with Millwall, Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League has been confirmed ahead of tonight’s fixture against AFC Bournemouth

