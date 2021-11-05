Norwich appoint Dean Smith as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Norwich have appointed Dean Smith as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Smith, sacked by Aston Villa eight days ago, agreed to take over at Norwich on Saturday after Frank Lampard withdrew from the running.

Smith is joined at Carrow Road by Craig Shakespeare, who was his assistant at Villa Park.

“It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League,” said Smith.

“Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over the last four-and-a-half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Norwich

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf