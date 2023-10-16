UEFA Euro 2024 qualifyingFull Match Replay Norway vs Spain Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 15 October 2023 Norway vs Spain Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 15 October 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Post Wales vs Croatia Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 15 October 2023 Next Post European Qualifiers Highlights Show – 15 October 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded European Qualifiers Highlights Show – 14 October 2023 597 icon Watch LaterAdded Portugal vs Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded England vs Australia Full Match – Friendly Match | 13 October 2023 784 icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands vs France Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Croatia vs Turkey Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 12 October 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Spain vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 12 October 2023 1.1K