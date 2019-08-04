Norway v England Full Match – Women’s International Football | 4 August 2019

Women’s International Football

Norway v England (Kick-off 5.00pm). All the action from the friendly at Brann Stadion in Bergen. Norway have a rich pedigree in the women’s game and will be looking for revenge after losing 3-0 to England in a World Cup quarter-final in France this summer. However, the visitors will be keen to produce another strong performance, as head coach Phil Neville continues to build a side he hopes will be capable of making home advantage count at Euro 2021.