Norway v England Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 27 June 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Norway v England – All the action from the opening quarter-final at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France. Norway edged past Australia on penalties in a challenging last-16 match to reach this stage for the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, England overcame a different kind of test when they prevailed 3-0 against a tempestuous Cameroon side to maintain their hopes of bettering their third-place finish four years ago in Canada.