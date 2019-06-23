Norway v Australia Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 22 June 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Norway v Australia – All the action from the second match in the last-16 round, held at the Stade de Nice. Norway finished second behind France in Group A, and also reached the last 16 in 2015, but were beaten 2-1 by England at Lansdowne Stadium in Ottawa. Meanwhile, Australia were runners-up in Group C after finishing level on points with both Italy and Brazil, with Sam Kerr’s four-goal haul in their final match against Jamaica ensuring they progressed.