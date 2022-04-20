NOBODY ASKED! Why is Harry Maguire the Man United fall guy?! 👀 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas and the crew are back for the latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Stevie’s looking dapper!
1:20 Why didn’t Dan dress up?
2:30 Should the new Manchester United get the same opportunity as Sir Alex Ferguson did?
3:48 Thoughts on Harry Maguire’s performance?
7:00 Does Alisson make his Liverpool center-backs look better?
9:10 Most intimidating away stadiums.
11:00 Senior players with most impact: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan, Thiago Silva to Chelsea or Dani Alves to Barcelona?
11:48 Stevie’s quadruple celebration plans in the works?
