NO CONCERNS over Trossards character! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal v Man United

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:16 – What’s the reasoning of buying a 28-year-old Trossard?: With the right , quality and price, we always sign players. The balance is to have a good age between the team.

01:00 – What’s the idea of bringing players from the Premier League? In this moment in time we don’t have time for preparation so we need people to be ready to go.

1:42 – What was it that Trossard had that made him a good fit?: We know the player, we dig into the experiences and are confident he is the right person and the right player.

02:12 – This weekend if you win that’s 50 points, the quickest the club has reached that: We have won a lot go games! It will take a big big effort to get to 93/94 points.

02:51 – The last 10 years the fixture hasn’t been as big. What does it feel like this weekend? Every time you play United it is big, player or manager. It’s a big tradition.

03:26 – Consistency of performances, how hard is that to do? One of the hardest but most important thing to deliver but we need to keep going.

03:48 – Is the key to win a title to have consistently? Yes, we have players that have played a lot of minutes consistently, that’a one of the factors.

04:19 – You’ve not dropped many points this year. How?: We are a better team now this season that’s for sure, something that is very relevant in the position we’re in.

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#afc #arsenal #premierleague