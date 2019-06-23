Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal sign Lille winger for club record fee

Winger Nicolas Pepe has become our record signing after joining us from Ligue 1 club Lille.

The 24 year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on Thursday. He will wear the No.19 shirt.

Head coach Unai Emery said: “Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

“Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.

“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”