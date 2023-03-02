N’Golo Kante & Reece James BACK in Chelsea training ahead of HUGE Dortmund clash

N’Golo Kante and Reece James are back in training as Chelsea prepare for their crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow night.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#chelsea #cfc #championsleague