Home Pre-match N’Golo Kante & Reece James BACK in Chelsea training ahead of HUGE Dortmund clash

N’Golo Kante & Reece James BACK in Chelsea training ahead of HUGE Dortmund clash

N’Golo Kante & Reece James BACK in Chelsea training ahead of HUGE Dortmund clash
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Roma v Juventus Full Match – Serie A | 5 March 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

N’Golo Kante and Reece James are back in training as Chelsea prepare for their crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow night.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):
https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#chelsea #cfc #championsleague

Previous Video
Garnacho Comeback, Mariners Shock The Saints & Ndiaye Downs Spurs | Fifth Round Highlights Show

Garnacho Comeback, Mariners Shock The Saints & Ndiaye Downs Spurs | Fifth Round Highlights Show

Next Video
serie a full match

Roma v Juventus Full Match – Serie A | 5 March 2023

Related videos

Top