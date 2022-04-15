Home Leagues Premier League - EPL NGolo Kanté: Is he really the best central midfielder?

PRE BURNLEY PRESS CONFERENCE | MOYES ON SHIFTING FOCUS, BEING CONFIDENT AND SEAN DYCHE'S DEPARTURE

So they say Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté is the best and the nicest central midfielder in the world. Is that true? Well, let’s just look at the numbers and check if the hype is justified. Is Kanté out of this world? Tell us what you think in the comments…

Report: Marc Friedrich
Edit: David Jacobi

ـــــ
