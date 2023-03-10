Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 12 March 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfFull matchNext page Previous Video Roma v Sassuolo Full Match – Serie A | 12 March 2023 Next Video West Ham United v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 12 March 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Roma v Sassuolo Full Match – Serie A | 12 March 2023 229 icon Watch LaterAdded West Ham United v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 12 March 2023 436 icon Watch LaterAdded Fulham v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 12 March 2023 863 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 12 March 2023 398 icon Watch LaterAdded 24:26 I wish I never left 🔵 | Willian talks about his love for London and his football journey 👣 123.1K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 11 March 2023 5.4K