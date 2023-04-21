Newcastle United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Brighton v Manchester United | Key Moments | Semi-final | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 02:15 Brighton v Manchester United | Key Moments | Semi-final | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23 1.1M icon Watch LaterAdded 02:10 Hammers end run of good form | AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham United 193.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 09:31 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 3-0 Sheffield United | Mahrez hat-trick sends City to FA Cup final! 871.6K Mahrez HAT-TRICK Sends City Final Bound | Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United Emirates FA Cup 22-23 1.2M Sampdoria-Spezia 1-1 | The Ligurian derby ends in a draw: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 62.6K Dundee United 2-0 Livingston | Fletcher Make It Two For The Tangerines | cinch Premiership 5K