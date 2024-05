Match action from our 1-1 draw with Tottenham over in Melbourne.

Watch the action as James Maddison gives Spurs the lead before Alex Isak drew us level.

Harrison Ashby then scored the decisive penalty as we won 5-4 in a shoot-out.

