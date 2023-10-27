Home News and Interviews Newcastle: Sandro Tonali still available for selection despite imminent 10-month ban

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has revealed that Sandro Tonali is still available for selection and could face Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, despite his imminent 10-month ban from football.

