Newcastle in the TOP three at Christmas 🔝 | Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League highlights

Joe Willock’s stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James’ Park as Graham Potter’s side lost for the third consecutive Premier League match.

