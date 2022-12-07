Netherlands v Argentina – Preview | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Quarter Finals | 9 December 2022

2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals | Netherlands v Argentina | Preview

Preview of the Quarter-final between Netherlands and Argentina taking place at the Lusail Stadium

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 🥺 🇳🇱 and 🇦🇷 engaged in a #FIFAWorldCup classic last time they met! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Netherlands Team News:

The Netherlands were briefly handed a scare with Jeremie Frimpong (ankle) before the win over the USA, but the Bayer Leverkusen right-back formed part of a fully-fit squad for that game, and Van Gaal should have everyone available for the quarter-final too.

Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij could not train on Sunday due to discomfort, but he has since returned to the group to challenge the established order of Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake, although he will likely be fighting a losing battle there.

Depay’s opener against the USA made it 24 goals in his last 30 outings for the Netherlands – as well as 10 assists – and the Barcelona attacker should once again partner up with Gakpo in an untouched Dutch XI.

Argentina Team News:

As far as Argentina are concerned, Sevilla attacker Papu Gomez came off with a sprained ankle in the 50th minute against Australia and is a doubt for the contest, but Angel Di Maria is stepping up his recovery from a quadriceps problem and should be fit to replace his stricken teammate. Rodrigo De Paul is also fine despite a spot of muscular fatigue.

Scaloni has no injury concerns elsewhere and continues to keep faith in the centre-back pairing of Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi, which should remain as it is despite constant pressure from Lisandro Martinez.

The likes of Angel Correa and Leandro Paredes were put through their paces in a training ground XI earlier this week, but neither man will be expected to edge out Di Maria or the impressive Enzo Fernandez for a start in the quarter-final.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez