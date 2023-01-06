Neil Warnock solves YOUR life problems! 👊 | Agony Uncles

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

Football manager legend Neil Warnock turns Agony Uncle to solve your problems, from Sunday League strife to workplace romances!

00:05 – How can I improve my terrible Sunday League team?

00:34 – How can I woo a girl at work?

01:24 – How can I tell my manager he isn’t good enough?

02:59 – My boyfriend got me an awful Christmas present!

04:14 – My housemates keep stealing my food!

04:43 – Our star striker has left for our rivals!

05:26 – Our players are whiners, how do I get them into shape?

06:15 – I’m struggling to sleep, what do I do?

