Neil Warnock solves YOUR life problems! 👊 | Agony Uncles

Football manager legend Neil Warnock turns Agony Uncle to solve your problems, from Sunday League strife to workplace romances!
00:05 – How can I improve my terrible Sunday League team?
00:34 – How can I woo a girl at work?
01:24 – How can I tell my manager he isn’t good enough?
02:59 – My boyfriend got me an awful Christmas present!
04:14 – My housemates keep stealing my food!
04:43 – Our star striker has left for our rivals!
05:26 – Our players are whiners, how do I get them into shape?
06:15 – I’m struggling to sleep, what do I do?
