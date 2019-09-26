Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Napoli v Genk Highlights – UEFA Champions League | 10 December 2019

Napoli v Genk Highlights – UEFA Champions League | 10 December 2019

Highlights of the match between Napoli and Genk taking place at Stadio San Paolo

Previous Video
christian-eriksen

Tottenham training ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Next Video
Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Prague

Salzburg v Liverpool Highlights – UEFA Champions League | 10 December 2019

Related videos

Top