Napoli-Juventus 5-1 | Absolute scenes in Naples! Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Previous Video Aston Villa v Leeds United Full Match – Premier League | 13 January 2023 Next Video Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Brighton vs Liverpool Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Napoli v Juventus Full Match – Serie A | 13 January 2023 51 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:00 Fulham 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League Highlights 2.6M icon Watch LaterAdded 04:04 Through to the FINAL on PENALTIES!!!! HIGHLIGHTS I BETIS 2-2 BARÇA (2-4) | SPANISH SUPERCUP 💙❤️ 4M icon Watch LaterAdded 03:19 Fiorentina-Sampdoria 1-0 | Viola go through: Goal & Highlights | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23 86K icon Watch LaterAdded 09:22 Southampton 2-0 Man City | Extended Highlights | Defeat in Carabao Cup quarter-finals 5.8M icon Watch LaterAdded 02:18 THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS☄️ | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1:1 (4:3 ON PENALTIES) WOLVES 364.1K