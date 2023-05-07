Home Highlights Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0 | Osimhen secures win for champions: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, Victor Osimhen scored his 47th goal in Serie A, the first from the spot, to become the highest-scoring African player in the history of the competition overtaking George Weah (46) | Serie A 2022/23

#Highlights #NapoliFiorentina #SerieA

interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

