Napoli-Cremonese 6-7 AP | Drama in Naples: Goals & Highlights | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23

Cremonese went through on penalties in the Coppa Italia after a hugely dramatic clash. The Grigiorossi took the game to extra-time due to an Afena-Gyan goal deep into normal time and later won the round of 16 clash, despite going down to 10 men, to cause a huge upset against the Serie A leaders Napoli | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23

