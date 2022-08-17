Nani Exclusive! My Time At United | Famous Sir Alex Ferguson Hairdryer | Dressing Room With Ronaldo.

Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube Channel. Today, Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are joined by special guest and former teammate, Nani! The guys sit down and discuss Nani’s career from the early days, to Man Utd, current Man Utd squad, winning the Euros, life after retirements, some brilliant stories with Rio and Nani along the way and much more. You don’t want to miss this!

0:00; – Trailer

0:38; – Intro

1:51; – How Nani felt when United approached him

3:38; – What it was like moving to a new country at a young age

5:25; – Who helped Nani settle in

7:12; – Who impressed Nani at United

9:51; – Nani’s natural talent

12:10; – How important CR7 was to Nani

13:42; – 2008 UCL final

16:35; – When Rio kicked Nani

18;07; – Training with United in that era

20:16; – How Nani dealt with competition

23:40; – Nani’s relationship with Sir Alex

28:43; – The pressure of playing with Cristiano

30:18; – Where it went wrong at United for Nani

34:38; – Nani’s relationship with Moyes and Van Gaal

36:10; – What Nani has learnt playing abroad

37:19; – The difference between United then and now

39:22; – Nani’s favourite goal for United

40:00; – How Nani changed his style of play and mindset when moving to England

41:32; – How Sir Alex would react to the way United are playing right now

43:30; – Why Cristiano is behaving the way he is

45:05; – Winning the Euros

47:46; – Where does Nani see himself when he retires

49:06; – Nani’s dream five-a-side team

52:06; – Outro

