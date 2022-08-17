Nani Exclusive! My Time At United | Famous Sir Alex Ferguson Hairdryer | Dressing Room With Ronaldo.

Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube Channel. Today, Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are joined by special guest and former teammate, Nani! The guys sit down and discuss Nani’s career from the early days, to Man Utd, current Man Utd squad, winning the Euros, life after retirements, some brilliant stories with Rio and Nani along the way and much more. You don’t want to miss this!
0:00; – Trailer
0:38; – Intro
1:51; – How Nani felt when United approached him
3:38; – What it was like moving to a new country at a young age
5:25; – Who helped Nani settle in
7:12; – Who impressed Nani at United
9:51; – Nani’s natural talent
12:10; – How important CR7 was to Nani
13:42; – 2008 UCL final
16:35; – When Rio kicked Nani
18;07; – Training with United in that era
20:16; – How Nani dealt with competition
23:40; – Nani’s relationship with Sir Alex
28:43; – The pressure of playing with Cristiano
30:18; – Where it went wrong at United for Nani
34:38; – Nani’s relationship with Moyes and Van Gaal
36:10; – What Nani has learnt playing abroad
37:19; – The difference between United then and now
39:22; – Nani’s favourite goal for United
40:00; – How Nani changed his style of play and mindset when moving to England
41:32; – How Sir Alex would react to the way United are playing right now
43:30; – Why Cristiano is behaving the way he is
45:05; – Winning the Euros
47:46; – Where does Nani see himself when he retires
49:06; – Nani’s dream five-a-side team
52:06; – Outro
