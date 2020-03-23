My Classic Football Shirts Warehouse Tour | Ian Wright

From growing up in South London to the multiple unsuccessful trials and plans to give up playing, I signed my first professional contract with Crystal Palace a few months before my 22nd birthday. In 1991 I signed for Arsenal Football Club where I scored 185 goals in 288 appearances. I went on to play 581 league games, scoring 387 goals for seven clubs in England and Scotland, earning 33 caps for the English national team.

I am now fortunate enough to have a football broadcast career working for the BBC & ITV.

Some Career Achievements:

185 goals in 288 appearances for Arsenal (2nd all time leading goal scorer)

117 goals in 253 starts for Crystal Palace (leading post war goal scorer)

33 caps for England Men’s National Team

Premier League Winner (Arsenal): 97/98

Premier League Golden Boot (Arsenal): 91/92

FA Cup (Arsenal) : 92/93, 97/98

European Cup Winners’ Cup (Arsenal): 93/94