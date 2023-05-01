My chapter with Leicester will never end 📖✨ | Kasper Schmeichel on winning the PL 🏆

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Kasper Schmeichel looks back at he magic of Leicester’s Premier League title win, his journey in football and what the future holds.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf