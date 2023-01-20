Home Pre-match Mudryk could play vs. Liverpool 👀 How will this affect the match? | ESPN FC

Mudryk could play vs. Liverpool 👀 How will this affect the match? | ESPN FC

Mudryk could play vs. Liverpool 👀 How will this affect the match? | ESPN FC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 4-2 Tottenham | Another memorable Etihad comeback!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The ESPN FC crew previews Liverpool’s Premier League matchup with Chelsea, who may debut their new transfer Mykhailo Mudryk.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
Congo 🆚 Niger Highlights – #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 group stage – MD2

Congo 🆚 Niger Highlights – #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 group stage – MD2

Next Video
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 4-2 Tottenham | Another memorable Etihad comeback!

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 4-2 Tottenham | Another memorable Etihad comeback!

Related videos

Top