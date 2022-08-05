MUCH BETTER TEAM Patrick Vieira Previews Crystal Palace v Arsenal | Press Conference

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira previews his side’s clash against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

#Arsenal #PatrickVieira #CRYARS

► SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbau7DblBT5Kd943sBbEWQ?sub_confirmation=1

► PODCAST: https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-arsenal-way-arsenal-fc-podcast

► TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TheArsenalWayN5

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/The-Arsenal-Way-224360529523040

► WEBSITE: https://www.football.london/all-about/the-arsenal-way

Just like you, we can’t get enough of Arsenal! That’s why we’ve decided to supplement our expansive Arsenal coverage on football.london with our committed platform catered specifically to Arsenal fans – The Arsenal Way.

Writers and presenters who share your passion for the red side of north London will be producing written, visual and audio content to reflect the mood in the stands as well as the press box.