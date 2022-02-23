MPs urge the government to impose sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

MP’s have today urged the government to impose sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov.

The PM has been accused of misleading Parliament by claiming that Abramovich is already facing sanctions.

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter’ Kaveh Solhekol joined the set to discuss the latest update on this story.

00:00 – MP’s urge the government to impose sanctions

00:27 – What happened in Parliament?

01:33 – Dame Margaret Hodge asks about the Chelsea owner

03:11 – Boris Johnson mistakenly says Abramovich is sanctioned

04:33 – PM Spokesman says Boris Johnson spoke in error

04:58 – Question marks on Champions League final location

06:15 – Sir Ed Davey asks PM about the final

06:39 – Where would the final move to?

