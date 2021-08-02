Home TV Show News and Interviews Motherwell v Hibernian – Highlights | Scottish Premiership
Motherwell v Hibernian – Highlights | Scottish Premiership
Harry Kane has not shown up at Tottenham for pre-season training

Motherwell v Hibernian – Highlights | Scottish Premiership

Hibernian came from behind twice to earn their first 3 points of the season in a thrilling opening round against Motherwell. Goals from Magennis, Doidge and Boyle proved enough for the visitors to topple the hosts after a debut strike from van Veen and a headed finish from Mugabi.

