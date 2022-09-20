Home Review Show Highlights Motherwell 0-3 Hearts | Shankland & Forrest Goals Move Hearts Up To 3rd | cinch Premiership

Motherwell 0-3 Hearts | Shankland & Forrest Goals Move Hearts Up To 3rd | cinch Premiership

Motherwell 0-3 Hearts | Shankland & Forrest Goals Move Hearts Up To 3rd | cinch Premiership
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Werder Bremen 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 7 – Bundesliga 2022/23

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Three goals and three points for Hearts as they beat Motherwell to climb into 3rd place.

Subscribe to the SPFL YouTube here!: http://goo.gl/jq3jXN
Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/spflofficial
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/spfl & https://twitter.com/spflnews

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CONTENT AVAILABILITY INFORMATION – GOALS FROM SATURDAY’S MATCHES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE UK & IRELAND FROM 6PM ON SUNDAY.
GOALS FROM ALL OTHER MATCHDAYS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW WORLDWIDE FROM MIDNIGHT AFTER THE MATCH.

The SPFL is the leading sporting competition in Scotland, covering the top 42 football teams in the country. Subscribe to the official SPFL YouTube channel to make sure you catch all the best bits from Scottish league football. Scottish football is famous for passionate and exciting matches featuring top teams like Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United.

The top league is called the Scottish Premiership. Below the top level, there are a further three leagues — the Scottish Championship, Scottish League 1 and Scottish League 2.

Previous Video
St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic | Celtic Suffer First League Loss In One Year | cinch Premiership

St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic | Celtic Suffer First League Loss In One Year | cinch Premiership

Next Video
Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Werder Bremen 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 7 – Bundesliga 2022/23

Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Werder Bremen 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 7 – Bundesliga 2022/23

Related videos

Top