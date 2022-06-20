MOST improbable transfers: Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list? | ESPN FC Extra Time

The ESPN FC crew are back for the latest Sunday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Introductions
1:05 Liverpool serious title contenders? Missing Boiling Point?
2:13 Improbable transfers.
4:20 Best save of Shaka Hislop’s career.
6:00 Favorite U.S. cities for the 2026 World Cup.
7:30 Start, drop or bench: Robin van Persie, Ruud van Nistelrooy or Dennis Bergkamp?
10:20 Serie A like Serie B?
12:00 A rather odd Jadon Sancho question.
13:30 Most cringeworthy interviews.
16:30 Ever been invited on stage by an artist?
18:40 Thoughts on the Pogmentary?
19:30 Co-hosting the next Ballon d’Or.
